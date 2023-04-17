J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.09.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $152.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.22. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after buying an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,033,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after buying an additional 480,979 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

