Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Evercore ISI

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JHG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.60 to $25.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 382,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,541,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 100,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,838,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

