Jayud Global Logistics Ltd. Prices IPO at $4.00-$5.00 Per Share (JYD)

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd. (JYD) plans to raise $7 million in an initial public offering on Friday, April 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,500,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Jayud Global Logistics Ltd. generated $129.2 million in revenue and $2.7 million in net income.

The Benchmark Company served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, with a focus on providing cross-border logistics services. According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, in 2021, we ranked fifth in terms of the revenues generated from providing an end-to-end cross-border supply chain solution among all end-to-end supply chain solution providers based in Shenzhen. Headquartered in Shenzhen, a key component of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, or the Greater Bay Area, in China, we benefit from the unique geographical advantages of providing high degree of support for ocean, air and overland logistics. A well-connected transportation network enables us to significantly increase efficiency and reduce transportation costs. As one of the most open and dynamic regions in China, Shenzhen is home to renowned enterprises and the gathering place of cross-border e-commerce market players, which provides us with a large customer base and enables us to develop long-term in-depth relationships with our customers. In addition, the sustained and steady growth of local economy and supportive government policies have backed up our development and brought us great convenience in daily operations. According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, the global end-to-end cross-border supply chain solution market experienced soaring growth during the past two years, with its total revenue surging to US$537.8 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, from US$211.8 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. In line with this increase, we experienced rapid growth in 2020 and 2021 as well as (in) the six months ended June 30, 2022. Our revenue generated from end-to-end cross-border logistics services increased to US$61.2 million (RMB390.2 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 – up 85.1 percent from about US$30.7 million (approximately RMB210.8 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. Total revenues increased by approximately RMB255.3Â million, or 87.9%, from approximately RMB290.3Â million for the year ended DecemberÂ 31, 2020 to approximately RMB545.6Â million (US$85.6Â million) for the year ended DecemberÂ 31, 2021, primarily attributable to a huge growth of our freight forwarding services and stable development of our supply chain management and other value-added services. We have established a global operation nexus to support our business. We own logistic facilities strategically located throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally. As of June 30, 2022, we haveÂ established a presence in 12 provinces (including provincial municipalities) in mainland China, such as Shenzhen of Guangdong province, Nanjing of Jiangsu province, Ningbo and Yiwu of Zhejiang province, Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, as well as some major global transportation hubs such as Hong Kong. Our global freight network covers various major trade lanes across the world, including Asia-North America, Asia-Europe and Intra-Asia trade lines. As of June 30, 2022, our footprints spread across six continents and over 16 countries, such as Thailand, Singapore, India, the Philippines, Hamburg, the United Kingdom, and the United States. **Note: Revenue and net income are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2022.Â (Note: Jayud Global Ltd. filed an F-1/A on March 21, 2023, and disclosed its IPO terms: 1.5 million shares at $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $6.75 million. Jayud Global filed its F-1 for an IPO on Feb. 17, 2023, to raise up to $12.0 million; terms not disclosed.) “.

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd. was founded in 2009 and has 192 employees. The company is located at 4th Floor, Building 4, Shatoujiao Free Trade Zone Shenyan Road, Yantian District Shenzhen, China and can be reached via phone at (86) 0755-25595406 or on the web at https://www.jayud.com/.

