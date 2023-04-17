Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $145,492.71

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $17.82 million and $145,492.71 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018814 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,423.67 or 0.99966266 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0098579 USD and is down -12.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $142,849.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.