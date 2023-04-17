JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 164.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 1.3 %

Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 307,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,218. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $669.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,081.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,494,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,919,081.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $252,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,285,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,322.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,541. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

