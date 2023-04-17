JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of REFI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. 92,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,193. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of -0.04. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In other Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance news, insider John Mazarakis bought 10,000 shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,753.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REFI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

Read More

