JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DKNG. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.57.

DKNG stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,965,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,617,093. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.79.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $5,232,746.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,942,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,471,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,442,924 shares of company stock worth $27,070,786 in the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

