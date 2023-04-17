Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.31 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $22,036.20 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024171 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,354.14 or 1.00065291 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.03963765 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $31,567.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

