JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 100

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 95 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 120 ($1.49).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 91.97 ($1.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.25. The company has a market cap of £24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,532.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.10 ($1.64).

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.