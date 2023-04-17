JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.88. 806,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781,175. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

