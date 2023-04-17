Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Up 42.5% in March

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Price Performance

Shares of Karora Resources stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,021. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

