Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.72. 238,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 over the last 90 days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. DA Davidson upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

