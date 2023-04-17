Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,570,000 after buying an additional 408,717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,660,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,658,000 after buying an additional 379,548 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,900,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,361,000 after buying an additional 303,844 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4,532.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,775,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,736,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.25. 792,796 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

