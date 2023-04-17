Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,760. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

