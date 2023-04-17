Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $71.67. 42,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,618. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

