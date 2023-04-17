Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $12.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE ABR traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,762,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,390. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,949,000 after acquiring an additional 116,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 64,222 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

