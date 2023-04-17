Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target to $11.00

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMTG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

CMTG traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 160,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,982. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.73. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 51.56, a current ratio of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.