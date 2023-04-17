Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target to $16.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 16,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 545.52 and a quick ratio of 545.52. The company has a market capitalization of $242.58 million, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.64. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

