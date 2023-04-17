Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target to $16.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:NREF traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,643. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The company has a market cap of $243.27 million, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 545.52, a current ratio of 545.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.35%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 166.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 192.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

