Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) & Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Head to Head Comparison

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 47.32% 30.25% 13.11% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Atlas Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $248.06 million 4.39 $111.97 million $1.75 9.49 Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Atlas Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 2 1 3.00 Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.43%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Atlas Energy Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Atlas Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.