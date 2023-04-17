Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,430,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,568,000 after purchasing an additional 97,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,577,027. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

