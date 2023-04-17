KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 98.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in KLA by 137.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $368.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.10 and a 200-day moving average of $371.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.