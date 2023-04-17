Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KLPEF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Klépierre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Klépierre from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klépierre presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Klépierre Price Performance

Shares of Klépierre stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties.

