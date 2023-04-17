Kokoswap Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001838 BTC on major exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $139.52 million and approximately $71,713.24 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

