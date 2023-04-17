K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Shares Down 0.1%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €18.78 ($20.41) and last traded at €18.83 ($20.46). 912,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.84 ($20.47).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SDF. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.83) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.67.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

