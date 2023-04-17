Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.
LADR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
Shares of NYSE LADR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.15. 416,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 67.08 and a quick ratio of 67.08. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37.
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
