Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Short Interest Up 163.8% in March

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,302,800 shares, an increase of 163.8% from the March 15th total of 1,630,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,721.1 days.
Land Securities Group Stock Performance
LSGOF stock remained flat at $7.90 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10.
About Land Securities Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Land Securities Group (LSGOF)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.