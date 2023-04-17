Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Short Interest Up 163.8% in March

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,302,800 shares, an increase of 163.8% from the March 15th total of 1,630,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,721.1 days.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

LSGOF stock remained flat at $7.90 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

