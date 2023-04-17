Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Short Interest Update

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Latham Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 270,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,680. The company has a market capitalization of $270.64 million, a P/E ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.24. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,343 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,820 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 133,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWIM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

