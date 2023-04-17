Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lawson in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lawson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lawson from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Lawson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LWSOF opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. Lawson has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

