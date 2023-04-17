Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Saturday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.38. The company had a trading volume of 211,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,583. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.87.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

