Legacy Advisors LLC Has $6.15 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 378,049 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,171,000 after acquiring an additional 423,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $379.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $413.68. The company has a market capitalization of $282.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

