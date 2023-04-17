Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Leidos Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $91.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.03. Leidos has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

