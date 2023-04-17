Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $283.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.08.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.80. 96,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,809. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.92.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lennox International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Lennox International by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

