Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys Shares of 470 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $455.78. The company had a trading volume of 144,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,927. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.87 and a 200-day moving average of $453.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

