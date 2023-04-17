Lesa Sroufe & Co Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,160,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $48.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.