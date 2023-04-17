Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 1,567 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System comprises 2.2% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned 0.09% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.57. 180,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,735. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

About Columbia Banking System



Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

