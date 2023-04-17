Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 3% Higher This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $41.09 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 781,055,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 781,025,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00414086 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $67.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
