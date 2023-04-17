Litecoin (LTC) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $98.86 or 0.00334656 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $7.19 billion and approximately $705.01 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011499 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,727,652 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

