Lithia Motors (LAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD stock opened at $225.61 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $322.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.43.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.89.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.