Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.7% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $489.07. 408,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $478.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

