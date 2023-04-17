Locus Chain Price Tops $0.0542 on Top Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $112.73 million and approximately $671,927.91 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

