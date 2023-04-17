LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Short Interest Up 122.7% in March

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the March 15th total of 642,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of LogicMark

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogicMark stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 275,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.87% of LogicMark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LogicMark Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of LogicMark stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,316. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.90. LogicMark has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

About LogicMark

LogicMark ( NASDAQ:LGMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.

LogicMark, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

