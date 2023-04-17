LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LSB Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.86.

LSB Industries stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $729.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 44.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

