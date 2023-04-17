Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up to $45.24

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.24, but opened at $46.81. Lumentum shares last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 203,135 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on LITE. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 122.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

