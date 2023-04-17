Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given New $4.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

LAZR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,244,765. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 771.53% and a negative net margin of 1,095.73%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

