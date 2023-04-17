Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,041,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 816,056 shares.The stock last traded at $56.16 and had previously closed at $56.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

