Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches One Day Volume of $61,168.39

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $24.51 million and $61,168.39 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000738 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $32,287.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

