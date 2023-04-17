Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,186,100 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 3,748,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Man Wah Price Performance

Shares of MAWHF remained flat at $0.97 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. Man Wah has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.59.

Man Wah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

