Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,186,100 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 3,748,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Man Wah Price Performance
Shares of MAWHF remained flat at $0.97 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. Man Wah has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.59.
Man Wah Company Profile
