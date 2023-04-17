MarketAxess (MKTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $336.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.12. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

