Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $184.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $173.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after buying an additional 1,935,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

